Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 2,513 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,374 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $2,298,204. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.82. 1,504,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,501,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.07. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Johnson Rice raised Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halliburton

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.