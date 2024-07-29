Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 1,935 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in PPL were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $570,789,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $115,605,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $108,799,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,890,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,128,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,081 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $29.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,653,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,027. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

