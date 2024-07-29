Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 1,734 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 255.6% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 101.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

KR stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.07. The stock had a trading volume of 466,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,620. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $58.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.59%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kroger

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.