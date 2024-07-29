Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 1,681 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,144 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 21.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,356,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,148,124. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average is $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

