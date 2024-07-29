Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 151 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $5.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $364.34. The company had a trading volume of 333,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,881. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.91. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.61.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

