Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 1,473 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,928,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,529 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,931,000 after purchasing an additional 109,028 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Fastenal by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,248,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,617,000 after buying an additional 569,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,757,000 after buying an additional 1,006,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,997,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.61%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HSBC raised their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

