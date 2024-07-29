Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 1,453 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,187,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,333,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,213 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Welltower by 26.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,731,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,453,039,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,012,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,337,000 after purchasing an additional 87,106 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,986,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,141,000 after purchasing an additional 99,314 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WELL traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $109.78. 2,104,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,044. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.31. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 135.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.32.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

