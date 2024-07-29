Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 1,429 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,434 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.32. 590,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,086,669. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $80.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.