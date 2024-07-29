Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 1,150 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.52. 1,631,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,425. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

