Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 1,043 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of DexCom by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after buying an additional 3,672,471 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after buying an additional 2,695,296 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,773,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,112 shares of company stock worth $480,861. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM stock traded down $43.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 53,914,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DXCM. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.06.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

