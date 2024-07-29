Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $193.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,659. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.54. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $235.80.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.89.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $867,450. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

