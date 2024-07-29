Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 293,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $756,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 37,250.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 12.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 381,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,836,000 after acquiring an additional 42,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 728,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE remained flat at $118.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,712,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.33.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DTE Energy news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

