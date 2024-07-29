Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Reduces Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,077,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21,858.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 680,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,027,000 after acquiring an additional 677,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after acquiring an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12,722.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 334,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,214,000 after acquiring an additional 331,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,457,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,518,000 after acquiring an additional 327,680 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.4 %

SJM stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.63. 173,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,905. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.49. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $153.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 59.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on J. M. Smucker

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.