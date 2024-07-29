Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.27.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $9.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $554.61. 544,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $524.66 and a 200-day moving average of $526.32. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $570.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.