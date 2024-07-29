Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.33 Million in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on COR. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $5,853,984.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock worth $408,654,376 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of COR stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.43. 196,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,621. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.65 and a 12-month high of $246.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

