Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,483.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE:DRI traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $142.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.56. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRI. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.95.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

