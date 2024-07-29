Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $495,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $2,067,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $6,161,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 121,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.34. 1,439,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,698. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -469.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.