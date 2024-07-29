Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $488,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $140,472,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,070,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,432,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,921,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,853,151,000 after purchasing an additional 345,754 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.15.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.7 %

DGX traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.12. 445,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,226. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $150.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

