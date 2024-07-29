Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $337,000 Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Catalent were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,914 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,021,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after buying an additional 1,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,429,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,064,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,473,000 after buying an additional 759,600 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,840.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

Catalent Stock Performance

CTLT stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.78. 686,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,208. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.77. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $60.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

