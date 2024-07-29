Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,568,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,268,000 after buying an additional 174,397 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,737,000 after buying an additional 398,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,660,000 after buying an additional 82,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,072,000 after acquiring an additional 57,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,319.40.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.1 %

FICO stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,607.45. 76,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,898. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,456.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,321.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $810.26 and a twelve month high of $1,658.03.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at $44,222,055.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,014 shares of company stock worth $21,888,518 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

