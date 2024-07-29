Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Decreases Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $79,392,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $66,279,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $47,950,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,144,000 after purchasing an additional 359,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.25.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.01. 1,121,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.05. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $173.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $3,393,222.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,859,758.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,884 shares of company stock valued at $15,071,485. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

