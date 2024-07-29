Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Decreases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,401. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $139.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.53.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

