Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $2,081,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $973,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 98,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,351,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $70.09.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

