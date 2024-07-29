Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cuts Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Northern Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,891,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $581,539,000 after buying an additional 394,855 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Northern Trust by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,783 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Northern Trust by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,802,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,002 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Northern Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,771,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $105,665,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NTRS traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.43. The stock had a trading volume of 776,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,863. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $92.46.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

