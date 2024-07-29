Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cuts Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 815,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,323 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,839,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,134,000 after buying an additional 371,642 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 323.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,369,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,122 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,426,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,268. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

