Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cuts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE WY traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.25. The company had a trading volume of 930,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,662. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $31.81.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

