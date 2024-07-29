Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cuts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 31,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $112.83. 550,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $128.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.14.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.40.

View Our Latest Report on TROW

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.