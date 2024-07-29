Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cuts Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Ball were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth about $7,479,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,527,000 after purchasing an additional 998,527 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ball by 4.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,453,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,917,000 after purchasing an additional 58,863 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth about $1,973,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,128,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,438,000 after purchasing an additional 78,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BALL traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $63.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.83. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Ball’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Ball announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

