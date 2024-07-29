Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $842,000 Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Qorvo were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 12.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 6.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.94.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $211,728.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,711.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.55. 433,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $130.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

