Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $756,000 Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in News were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of News by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in News by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.
News Stock Performance
News stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,803. News Co. has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36 and a beta of 1.33.
About News
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than News
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Pharma Giant’s Shares Up After Impressive Q2 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.