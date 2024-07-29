Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $3.49 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,503,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $221,573,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,582,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Crown Castle by 18,200.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,651,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,231,000 after buying an additional 1,642,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Crown Castle by 68,262.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,240,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,239,000 after buying an additional 1,238,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.52. 1,631,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.92 and its 200-day moving average is $102.81. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

