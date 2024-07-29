Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $3.13 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 300.0% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $52.71. The company had a trading volume of 530,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,918. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $54.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on D

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.