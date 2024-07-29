Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $822.38.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total transaction of $9,281,286.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,311,135.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total value of $9,281,286.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,311,135.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,709 shares of company stock worth $75,968,818 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $13.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $835.50. The company had a trading volume of 128,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,026. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $891.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $804.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $721.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.41, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.