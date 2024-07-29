Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.22 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $300,250,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,961,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $690,530,000 after purchasing an additional 369,792 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $88,227,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 659,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,244,000 after purchasing an additional 183,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 457,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $161,027,000 after purchasing an additional 180,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $5.47 on Monday, reaching $290.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.78. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

