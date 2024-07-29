Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Targa Resources by 17.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.15.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.80. The stock had a trading volume of 285,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,546. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,744,306.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,691 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,632 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

