Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.65 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.97. The company had a trading volume of 988,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,496. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.29 and a 200-day moving average of $146.41. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $164.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 44.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

