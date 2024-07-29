Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.37 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $185,292,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,429.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,107,000 after purchasing an additional 245,520 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $44,837,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2,707.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 197,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after buying an additional 190,525 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total transaction of $129,245.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,939.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total transaction of $129,245.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,259 shares in the company, valued at $499,939.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVY. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Trading Up 2.2 %

AVY traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.74. 522,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,594. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.04. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $165.21 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.