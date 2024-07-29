Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $1,517,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 118,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 71,899 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,053,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,389 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $3.50 on Friday, hitting $116.18. 2,207,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,524. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.13%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,337 shares of company stock worth $2,399,797 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

