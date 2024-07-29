Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $15,638,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $35,512,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,356,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,826,000 after purchasing an additional 70,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.24. The stock had a trading volume of 518,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.07. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.83 and a twelve month high of $154.82.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

