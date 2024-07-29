Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,867 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,557,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,126,681. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

