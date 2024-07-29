Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,558 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 69.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock remained flat at $87.35 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.07. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $93.72.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,383,370 shares of company stock worth $288,293,276 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

