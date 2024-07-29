Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Down 4.4%

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.63 and last traded at $24.66. 2,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 18,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 30.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kenon during the second quarter valued at $2,317,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kenon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after acquiring an additional 75,892 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenon during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Kenon by 150.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenon during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

