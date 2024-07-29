Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of TCBK stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $47.06. The company had a trading volume of 37,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,121. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.56. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $48.80.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $131.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $28,766.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 117,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 16,091 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

