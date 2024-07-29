Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target to $66.00

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $57.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s previous close.

IBTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.13. 35,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Independent Bank Group had a negative net margin of 43.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $252.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

