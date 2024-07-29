Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Price Target to $16.00

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential downside of 2.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HBNC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HBNC traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 43,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $725.77 million, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.05. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.03 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1,656.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 969.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

