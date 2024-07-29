Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $110.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOKF. Truist Financial increased their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised BOK Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.00.

BOK Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $105.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.16. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.19.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 32.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

