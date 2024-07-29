Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target to $240.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JLL. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $233.67.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $250.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $252.09.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,222,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $97,018,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,235,000 after acquiring an additional 443,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,270,000 after acquiring an additional 270,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,097.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 193,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,497,000 after acquiring an additional 187,196 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

