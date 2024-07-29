Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target to $66.00

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

NYSE FAF traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $59.99. The stock had a trading volume of 215,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,926. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.28.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 209,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 3,300.0% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 135,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in First American Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 6,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

