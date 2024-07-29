Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Price Target Raised to GBX 100 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 90 ($1.16) to GBX 100 ($1.29) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JUP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 92 ($1.19) to GBX 91 ($1.18) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management to an underweight rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.10) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jupiter Fund Management has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 85.40 ($1.10).

Shares of LON:JUP traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 88 ($1.14). The stock had a trading volume of 854,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,552. Jupiter Fund Management has a twelve month low of GBX 71.10 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 120.30 ($1.56). The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.88. The firm has a market cap of £449.75 million, a PE ratio of -2,933.33 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 81.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 82.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23,333.33%.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

