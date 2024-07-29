Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Price Target Raised to GBX 100 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 90 ($1.16) to GBX 100 ($1.29) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JUP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 92 ($1.19) to GBX 91 ($1.18) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management to an underweight rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.10) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jupiter Fund Management has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 85.40 ($1.10).
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JUP
Jupiter Fund Management Trading Down 0.1 %
Jupiter Fund Management Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23,333.33%.
Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jupiter Fund Management
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Pharma Giant’s Shares Up After Impressive Q2 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.