Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Juniata Valley Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS JUVF traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.40. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840. Juniata Valley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03.

Juniata Valley Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Juniata Valley Financial’s payout ratio is 90.23%.

Juniata Valley Financial Company Profile

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Juniata Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services primarily to small and mid-sized businesses in central and northern Pennsylvania, the United States. The company accepts personal checking, club, money market deposit, savings, individual retirement, business checking, payroll direct deposit, and demand and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

